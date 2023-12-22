Clemson vs. East Tennessee State December 22 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Clemson Tigers (6-4) meet the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Clemson vs. East Tennessee State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Clemson Players to Watch
- Amari Robinson: 16.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dayshanette Harris: 10.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ruby Whitehorn: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- MaKayla Elmore: 3.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maddi Cluse: 8.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
East Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Kendall Folley: 10.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jakhyia Davis: 6.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nevaeh Brown: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Breanne Beatty: 6.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Courtney Moore: 10.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
