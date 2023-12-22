Friday's game at Littlejohn Coliseum has the No. 18 Clemson Tigers (9-1) taking on the Queens Royals (6-7) at 6:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 86-65 win, as our model heavily favors Clemson.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Clemson vs. Queens Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. Queens Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 86, Queens 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. Queens

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-21.5)

Clemson (-21.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.2

Clemson's record against the spread this season is 6-3-0, and Queens' is 3-6-0. The Tigers have a 6-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Royals have a record of 5-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game with a +92 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.5 points per game (104th in college basketball) and allow 69.3 per contest (139th in college basketball).

Clemson wins the rebound battle by an average of four boards. It is recording 38.2 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.2 per outing.

Clemson makes 9.4 three-pointers per game (44th in college basketball) while shooting 38.4% from deep (29th in college basketball). It is making 2.3 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.1 per game while shooting 30.6%.

The Tigers average 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (43rd in college basketball), and allow 90.2 points per 100 possessions (204th in college basketball).

Clemson has committed 1.1 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (59th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.1 (354th in college basketball).

