The bowl season slate features nine ACC matchups, with Florida State (+19.5) against Georgia among the best bets versus the spread, according to our projections. For more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, scroll down.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all ACC games with BetMGM!

Best Week 18 ACC Spread Bets

Pick: Florida State +19.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 2.0 points

Florida State by 2.0 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: Tulane +11.5 vs. Virginia Tech

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave

Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 3.9 points

Tulane by 3.9 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 27

December 27 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Read more on the best bets for this game

Pick: Kansas State -3 vs. NC State

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats

NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 15.0 points

Kansas State by 15.0 points Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Date: December 28

December 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Read more on the best bets for this game

Make your ACC spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 18 ACC Total Bets

Over 44.5 - Georgia vs. Florida State

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles Projected Total: 53.2 points

53.2 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: ESPN

Over 47.5 - SMU vs. Boston College

Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles

SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles Projected Total: 55.6 points

55.6 points Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: December 28

December 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Read more on the best bets for this game

Under 66.5 - Georgia Tech vs. UCF

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights Projected Total: 59.6 points

59.6 points Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: December 22

December 22 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 18 ACC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Florida State 13-0 (9-0 ACC) 37.0 / 15.9 415.5 / 305.8 Louisville 10-4 (7-2 ACC) 30.7 / 21.3 416.1 / 317.0 NC State 9-3 (6-2 ACC) 26.8 / 20.2 346.3 / 323.5 Georgia Tech 7-6 (5-3 ACC) 31.1 / 29.5 427.8 / 436.0 Virginia Tech 7-6 (5-3 ACC) 29.5 / 23.9 391.5 / 316.8 Clemson 8-4 (4-4 ACC) 29.2 / 19.9 405.7 / 279.1 North Carolina 8-5 (4-4 ACC) 34.5 / 27.3 491.2 / 404.2 Duke 8-5 (4-4 ACC) 26.9 / 19.0 348.2 / 352.7 Miami (FL) 7-5 (3-5 ACC) 32.1 / 22.1 441.2 / 324.1 Boston College 6-6 (3-5 ACC) 24.8 / 28.3 380.8 / 383.9 Syracuse 6-7 (2-6 ACC) 23.5 / 25.4 343.6 / 383.6 Pittsburgh 3-9 (2-6 ACC) 20.2 / 27.3 317.7 / 362.7 Virginia 3-9 (2-6 ACC) 23.3 / 33.8 368.8 / 409.9 Wake Forest 4-8 (1-7 ACC) 20.3 / 27.2 326.4 / 386.7

Watch ACC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.