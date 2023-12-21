The Davidson Wildcats (8-3) welcome in the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) after winning six home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: Bally Sports
How to Watch Other Big South Games

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

  • This season, South Carolina Upstate has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.8% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 249th.
  • The Spartans score an average of 71.3 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 65.8 the Wildcats allow.
  • When it scores more than 65.8 points, South Carolina Upstate is 4-3.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 South Carolina Upstate is scoring 11.8 more points per game at home (78.8) than away (67).
  • At home the Spartans are giving up 61.5 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than they are away (76.1).
  • South Carolina Upstate sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (8.4). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (35.3%).

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ North Carolina Central W 85-82 McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/9/2023 Kennesaw State L 84-77 G.B. Hodge Center
12/16/2023 Western Carolina L 70-53 G.B. Hodge Center
12/21/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
12/30/2023 Coker - G.B. Hodge Center
1/3/2024 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena

