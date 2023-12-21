South Carolina State vs. Furman December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Furman Paladins (6-4) will play the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
South Carolina State vs. Furman Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
South Carolina State Players to Watch
- Morgan Beacham: 8.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Rakyha Reid: 4.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Janiah Hinton: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taniya McGown: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Releford: 7.5 PTS, 2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Furman Players to Watch
- Jada Session: 14.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Kate Johnson: 11.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Tate Walters: 12 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sydney Ryan: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Niveya Henley: 11.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
