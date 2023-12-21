Thursday's game between the Furman Paladins (7-6) and South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-12) going head to head at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 69-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Furman, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Bulldogs dropped their most recent outing 84-64 against Charleston (SC) on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina State vs. Furman Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina State vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 69, South Carolina State 59

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Bulldogs defeated the Queens (NC) Royals at home on November 29 by a score of 76-58.

South Carolina State has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, South Carolina State is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina State Leaders

Morgan Beacham: 8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Taniya McGown: 8.3 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)

8.3 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12) Janiah Hinton: 8 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)

8 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60) Jordan Releford: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.6 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 52.2 points per game (344th in college basketball) while giving up 69.4 per outing (273rd in college basketball). They have a -223 scoring differential and have been outscored by 17.2 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.