South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richland County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Richland County, South Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richland County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dreher High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 21
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dreher High School at Hickory Ridge High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 21
- Location: Harrisburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.