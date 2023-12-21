The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) look to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Presbyterian vs. Wake Forest Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Presbyterian Stats Insights

  • The Blue Hose are shooting 49.3% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 41.7% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.
  • Presbyterian has compiled a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Blue Hose are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demon Deacons sit at 317th.
  • The Blue Hose score 9.8 more points per game (78.2) than the Demon Deacons give up to opponents (68.4).
  • When it scores more than 68.4 points, Presbyterian is 6-3.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Presbyterian is scoring 11.9 more points per game at home (84.7) than away (72.8).
  • In 2023-24 the Blue Hose are giving up 3.5 fewer points per game at home (68.5) than on the road (72).
  • Beyond the arc, Presbyterian drains fewer 3-pointers away (5.6 per game) than at home (7.3), and makes a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (34.1%) too.

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Mid-Atlantic Christian W 118-51 Templeton Physical Education Center
12/16/2023 Kennesaw State L 94-84 Templeton Physical Education Center
12/19/2023 @ Furman L 76-61 Timmons Arena
12/21/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/30/2023 JWU Charlotte - Templeton Physical Education Center
1/3/2024 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome

