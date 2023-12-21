How to Watch Presbyterian vs. Wake Forest on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) look to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Presbyterian vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Presbyterian Stats Insights
- The Blue Hose are shooting 49.3% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 41.7% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.
- Presbyterian has compiled a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
- The Blue Hose are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demon Deacons sit at 317th.
- The Blue Hose score 9.8 more points per game (78.2) than the Demon Deacons give up to opponents (68.4).
- When it scores more than 68.4 points, Presbyterian is 6-3.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Presbyterian is scoring 11.9 more points per game at home (84.7) than away (72.8).
- In 2023-24 the Blue Hose are giving up 3.5 fewer points per game at home (68.5) than on the road (72).
- Beyond the arc, Presbyterian drains fewer 3-pointers away (5.6 per game) than at home (7.3), and makes a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (34.1%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Mid-Atlantic Christian
|W 118-51
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/16/2023
|Kennesaw State
|L 94-84
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Furman
|L 76-61
|Timmons Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|JWU Charlotte
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.