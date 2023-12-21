The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) look to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Presbyterian vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Presbyterian Stats Insights

The Blue Hose are shooting 49.3% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 41.7% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.

Presbyterian has compiled a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Blue Hose are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demon Deacons sit at 317th.

The Blue Hose score 9.8 more points per game (78.2) than the Demon Deacons give up to opponents (68.4).

When it scores more than 68.4 points, Presbyterian is 6-3.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Presbyterian is scoring 11.9 more points per game at home (84.7) than away (72.8).

In 2023-24 the Blue Hose are giving up 3.5 fewer points per game at home (68.5) than on the road (72).

Beyond the arc, Presbyterian drains fewer 3-pointers away (5.6 per game) than at home (7.3), and makes a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (34.1%) too.

