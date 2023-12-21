Presbyterian vs. Wright State December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Wright State Raiders (5-3) will face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Presbyterian vs. Wright State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Presbyterian Players to Watch
- Bryanna Brady: 13.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tilda Sjokvist: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Mara Neira: 12.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Ashley Carrillo: 5.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Christina Kline: 5.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
Wright State Players to Watch
- Alexis Hutchison: 17 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Layne Ferrell: 12.4 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kacee Baumhower: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rachel Loobie: 7.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cara VanKempen: 6.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
