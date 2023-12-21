Thursday's game features the Eastern Washington Eagles (6-3) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-4) clashing at South Point Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-56 win for heavily favored Eastern Washington according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 21.

Their last time out, the Blue Hose lost 99-29 to South Carolina on Saturday.

Presbyterian vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Presbyterian vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Washington 71, Presbyterian 56

Other Big South Predictions

Presbyterian Schedule Analysis

The Blue Hose notched their signature win of the season on November 25, when they took down the Morehead State Eagles, who rank No. 203 in our computer rankings, 65-59.

Presbyterian has six wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

Presbyterian 2023-24 Best Wins

65-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 203) on November 25

76-58 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 334) on November 29

68-60 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 341) on December 6

63-52 at home over South Carolina State (No. 343) on December 15

64-51 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 347) on November 22

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 12.5 PTS, 54.4 FG%

12.5 PTS, 54.4 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 12.0 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)

12.0 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66) Mara Neira: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.5 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)

11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.5 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62) Ashley Carrillo: 4.9 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

4.9 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Christina Kline: 4.8 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose have a +24 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 60.7 points per game to rank 268th in college basketball and are giving up 58.7 per outing to rank 81st in college basketball.

The Blue Hose are putting up 71.8 points per game this season at home, which is 22.3 more points than they're averaging on the road (49.5).

Presbyterian is allowing 54.0 points per game this season at home, which is 9.3 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (63.3).

