Michael Bunting and the Carolina Hurricanes will play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Bunting's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Michael Bunting vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Bunting has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 14:26 on the ice per game.

In seven of 31 games this season, Bunting has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bunting has a point in 15 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points six times.

Bunting has an assist in 12 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Bunting has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Bunting having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bunting Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 83 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 31 Games 4 22 Points 5 7 Goals 2 15 Assists 3

