For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Martin Necas a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Necas stats and insights

In eight of 32 games this season, Necas has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Penguins this season in one game (three shots).

Necas has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.

Necas averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 83 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Necas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:08 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 2 1 1 16:31 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:40 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 1 1 0 20:36 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 21:12 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 1 1 0 14:49 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 12:58 Home W 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.