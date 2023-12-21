The Carolina Hurricanes, with Jesperi Kotkaniemi, are in action Thursday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kotkaniemi's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

Kotkaniemi has averaged 15:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

In nine of 32 games this year, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kotkaniemi has a point in 12 games this season (out of 32), including multiple points four times.

Kotkaniemi has an assist in six of 32 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kotkaniemi's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25.6%.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 83 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 32 Games 5 16 Points 1 9 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.