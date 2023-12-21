Coming off a win last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (who also won their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch on BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ to see the Hurricanes play the Penguins.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Hurricanes vs Penguins Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2023 Hurricanes Penguins 4-2 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are conceding 102 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in league action.

The Hurricanes' 105 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 31 goals over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 29 12 18 30 18 13 54% Seth Jarvis 32 11 12 23 9 19 44.2% Martin Necas 32 9 14 23 12 12 37.2% Michael Bunting 31 7 15 22 17 12 38.5% Brady Skjei 32 6 14 20 11 16 -

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins' total of 83 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is ninth in the league.

With 86 goals (2.9 per game), the Penguins have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Penguins have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

On the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over that span.

Penguins Key Players