The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-12) will be trying to stop a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Furman Paladins (7-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Timmons Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Furman vs. South Carolina State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score an average of 52.2 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than the 67.5 the Paladins allow.
  • Furman has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 52.2 points.
  • The 71.6 points per game the Paladins average are just 2.2 more points than the Bulldogs allow (69.4).
  • Furman has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 69.4 points.
  • South Carolina State has a 1-7 record when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.
  • The Paladins are making 41.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (40.7%).
  • The Bulldogs' 37.7 shooting percentage is 4.5 lower than the Paladins have conceded.

Furman Leaders

  • Jada Session: 14.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.3 FG%
  • Kate Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 63.6 FG%
  • Tate Walters: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)
  • Sydney Ryan: 11.7 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (28-for-62)
  • Niveya Henley: 11.2 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)

Furman Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ South Carolina Upstate L 61-58 G.B. Hodge Center
12/14/2023 Elon W 73-47 Timmons Arena
12/17/2023 @ Kentucky L 75-45 Memorial Coliseum
12/21/2023 South Carolina State - Timmons Arena
12/31/2023 North Carolina Central - Timmons Arena
1/7/2024 Converse - Timmons Arena

