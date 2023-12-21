South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dorchester County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Dorchester County, South Carolina, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Florence High School at Ashley Ridge High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Summerville High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
