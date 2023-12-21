The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-10) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a five-game road losing streak when they take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at HTC Center. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 156.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Coastal Carolina -9.5 156.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina's eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 156.5 points five times.

The average point total in Coastal Carolina's games this year is 159.4, 2.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Chanticleers have a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Coastal Carolina has been favored three times and won one of those games.

The Chanticleers have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -550.

Coastal Carolina has a 84.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156.5 % of Games Over 156.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Coastal Carolina 5 62.5% 80.5 148.4 78.9 163.7 151.6 N.C. A&T 5 50% 67.9 148.4 84.8 163.7 145.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Coastal Carolina Insights & Trends

The Chanticleers put up just 4.3 fewer points per game (80.5) than the Aggies allow (84.8).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Coastal Carolina 6-2-0 0-0 5-3-0 N.C. A&T 5-5-0 5-1 7-3-0

Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Coastal Carolina N.C. A&T 8-8 Home Record 8-5 3-11 Away Record 4-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.