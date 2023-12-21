The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5) will play the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T Game Information

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

John Ojiako: 12.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.8 BLK

Jacob Meyer: 13.5 PTS, 5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kevin Easley Jr.: 12 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Kylan Blackmon: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Jimmy Nichols: 9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0 STL, 1.4 BLK

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

Landon Glasper: 18.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Camian Shell: 9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jeremy Robinson: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

5.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison

Coastal Carolina Rank Coastal Carolina AVG N.C. A&T AVG N.C. A&T Rank 73rd 80.5 Points Scored 68.3 305th 310th 77.1 Points Allowed 92 363rd 11th 40.8 Rebounds 25.6 360th 8th 13.8 Off. Rebounds 8.1 251st 106th 8.3 3pt Made 7.7 163rd 67th 15.5 Assists 12.3 250th 277th 13.3 Turnovers 9.3 26th

