Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-10) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak at the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T matchup.
Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|N.C. A&T Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Coastal Carolina (-9.5)
|156.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Coastal Carolina (-9.5)
|156.5
|-600
|+420
Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T Betting Trends
- Coastal Carolina has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Chanticleers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of eight times this season.
- N.C. A&T is 5-5-0 ATS this year.
- So far this season, seven out of the Aggies' 10 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
