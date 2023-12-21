How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-10) will try to break a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at HTC Center, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coastal Carolina Stats Insights
- The Chanticleers are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 51.4% the Aggies allow to opponents.
- The Chanticleers are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies rank 353rd.
- The Chanticleers average 80.5 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 84.8 the Aggies allow.
- When Coastal Carolina totals more than 84.8 points, it is 2-1.
Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Coastal Carolina averaged 77.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.
- Defensively the Chanticleers were better in home games last season, surrendering 68.1 points per game, compared to 79.9 when playing on the road.
- Coastal Carolina averaged 7.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.4 more threes and 9.2% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 26.8% three-point percentage).
Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|W 110-46
|HTC Center
|12/9/2023
|Wofford
|L 88-80
|HTC Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 84-81
|TD Arena
|12/21/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|HTC Center
|12/30/2023
|Troy
|-
|HTC Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Texas State
|-
|Strahan Arena
