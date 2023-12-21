The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-10) will try to break a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at HTC Center, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

The Chanticleers are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 51.4% the Aggies allow to opponents.

The Chanticleers are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies rank 353rd.

The Chanticleers average 80.5 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 84.8 the Aggies allow.

When Coastal Carolina totals more than 84.8 points, it is 2-1.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina averaged 77.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.

Defensively the Chanticleers were better in home games last season, surrendering 68.1 points per game, compared to 79.9 when playing on the road.

Coastal Carolina averaged 7.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.4 more threes and 9.2% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 26.8% three-point percentage).

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule