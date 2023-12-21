The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-10) will try to break a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at HTC Center, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Chanticleers are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 51.4% the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • The Chanticleers are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies rank 353rd.
  • The Chanticleers average 80.5 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 84.8 the Aggies allow.
  • When Coastal Carolina totals more than 84.8 points, it is 2-1.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Coastal Carolina averaged 77.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Chanticleers were better in home games last season, surrendering 68.1 points per game, compared to 79.9 when playing on the road.
  • Coastal Carolina averaged 7.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.4 more threes and 9.2% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 26.8% three-point percentage).

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Saint Andrews (NC) W 110-46 HTC Center
12/9/2023 Wofford L 88-80 HTC Center
12/18/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 84-81 TD Arena
12/21/2023 N.C. A&T - HTC Center
12/30/2023 Troy - HTC Center
1/4/2024 @ Texas State - Strahan Arena

