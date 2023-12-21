Thursday's game features the Michigan State Spartans (9-2) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-6) facing off at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-62 win for heavily favored Michigan State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on December 21.

The Chanticleers came out on top in their most recent matchup 53-49 against Chattanooga on Wednesday.

Coastal Carolina vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina

Coastal Carolina vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Michigan State 83, Coastal Carolina 62

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis

  • In their best win of the season, the Chanticleers defeated the Chattanooga Mocs 53-49 on December 20.
  • The Chanticleers have three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.
  • Based on the RPI, the Spartans have one win against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 113th-most in Division 1.

Coastal Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 53-49 over Chattanooga (No. 105) on December 20
  • 78-72 on the road over Furman (No. 280) on November 18
  • 78-60 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 320) on November 22
  • 73-61 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 342) on November 15
  • 73-59 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 345) on November 26

Coastal Carolina Leaders

  • Makaila Cange: 12.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 STL, 59.2 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)
  • Arin Freeman: 10.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.3 FG%
  • Deaja Richardson: 17.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (24-for-80)
  • Alancia Ramsey: 7.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 38 FG%
  • Dalanna Carter: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

  • The Chanticleers have been outscored by 4.9 points per game (posting 65.3 points per game, 196th in college basketball, while conceding 70.2 per contest, 288th in college basketball) and have a -59 scoring differential.

