Two hot teams square off when the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-2) visit the Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Hawks are 1.5-point favorites and put their six-game win streak on the line against the Cougars, who have won three straight. The matchup's over/under is 148.5.

Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Joseph's (PA) -1.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Charleston (SC) has combined with its opponents to score more than 148.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Charleston (SC) has a 151.3-point average over/under in its contests this season, 2.8 more points than this game's point total.

Charleston (SC) has gone 3-7-0 ATS this season.

Charleston (SC) has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Cougars have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charleston (SC) has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Joseph's (PA) 2 22.2% 75.8 151.8 63.3 138.6 145.6 Charleston (SC) 7 70% 76.0 151.8 75.3 138.6 152.1

Additional Charleston (SC) Insights & Trends

The Cougars' 76.0 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 63.3 the Hawks give up.

Charleston (SC) is 3-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall when it scores more than 63.3 points.

Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Joseph's (PA) 7-2-0 5-2 3-6-0 Charleston (SC) 3-7-0 1-1 6-4-0

Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Charleston (SC) 10-6 Home Record 15-1 4-7 Away Record 11-2 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.3 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.5 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

