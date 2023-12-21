How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-4) will aim to continue a three-game win run when they host the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The Hawks have taken six games in a row.
Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights
- The Cougars are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 37.2% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- In games Charleston (SC) shoots better than 37.2% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Hawks are the 142nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at 100th.
- The Cougars average 76.0 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 63.3 the Hawks give up.
- Charleston (SC) has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 63.3 points.
Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Charleston (SC) scored 4.8 more points per game (84.3) than it did in away games (79.5).
- At home, the Cougars ceded 2.5 fewer points per game (66.8) than in road games (69.3).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Charleston (SC) performed worse in home games last year, draining 10.4 treys per game with a 33.7% three-point percentage, compared to 10.5 per game with a 35.5% percentage away from home.
Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 85-70
|TD Arena
|12/14/2023
|Citadel
|W 86-71
|TD Arena
|12/18/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 84-81
|TD Arena
|12/21/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|TD Arena
|12/29/2023
|Montreat
|-
|TD Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Hofstra
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
