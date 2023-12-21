The Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-4) will aim to continue a three-game win run when they host the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The Hawks have taken six games in a row.

Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: FloHoops

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 37.2% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games Charleston (SC) shoots better than 37.2% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Hawks are the 142nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at 100th.

The Cougars average 76.0 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 63.3 the Hawks give up.

Charleston (SC) has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 63.3 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Charleston (SC) scored 4.8 more points per game (84.3) than it did in away games (79.5).

At home, the Cougars ceded 2.5 fewer points per game (66.8) than in road games (69.3).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Charleston (SC) performed worse in home games last year, draining 10.4 treys per game with a 33.7% three-point percentage, compared to 10.5 per game with a 35.5% percentage away from home.

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule