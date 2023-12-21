In the upcoming tilt versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Brett Pesce to score a goal for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pesce stats and insights

Pesce has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Pesce has no points on the power play.

Pesce's shooting percentage is 2.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 83 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pesce recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:52 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:27 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:06 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:06 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:49 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:11 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:04 Home W 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.