Should you bet on Andrei Svechnikov to score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

  • Svechnikov has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in one game against the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Svechnikov has accumulated one goal and four assists.
  • Svechnikov averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.3%.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 83 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Svechnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:58 Home W 6-3
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 12:58 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 5-4 OT
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 15:32 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:54 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:08 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:21 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 3-1

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

