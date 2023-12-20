Wofford vs. Oklahoma State December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-5) will face the Wofford Terriers (3-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Wofford vs. Oklahoma State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Wofford Players to Watch
- Javon Small: 17.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eric Dailey Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quion Williams: 6.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brandon Garrison: 5.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Mike Marsh: 8.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
Wofford vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison
|Oklahoma State Rank
|Oklahoma State AVG
|Wofford AVG
|Wofford Rank
|199th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|77.8
|124th
|119th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|82.0
|348th
|136th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|34.3
|140th
|138th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|231st
|73rd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|8.6
|82nd
|71st
|15.5
|Assists
|14.4
|124th
|102nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|12.9
|254th
