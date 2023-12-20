The Wofford Terriers (6-5) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma State vs. Wofford matchup.

Wofford vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wofford vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline Wofford Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma State (-13.5) 144.5 -1200 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma State (-13.5) 143.5 -1250 +740 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wofford vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Wofford has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Terriers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Oklahoma State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Cowboys games have gone over the point total four out of nine times this season.

