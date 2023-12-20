The Wofford Terriers (6-5) travel to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-5) after victories in three road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wofford vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wofford Stats Insights

The Terriers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 42.0% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Wofford has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.0% from the field.

The Terriers are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys sit at 167th.

The Terriers put up 15.0 more points per game (81.5) than the Cowboys allow (66.5).

Wofford is 6-4 when it scores more than 66.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wofford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Wofford scored 80.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.5.

The Terriers conceded fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (77.0) last season.

At home, Wofford drained 7.6 treys per game last season, 0.3 fewer than it averaged away (7.9). Wofford's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than on the road (35.1%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wofford Upcoming Schedule