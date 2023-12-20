If you reside in Spartanburg County, South Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rock Hill High School at Byrnes High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 19

12:00 AM ET on December 19 Location: Duncan, SC

Duncan, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Chesnee High School at R-S Central High School