How to Watch the South Carolina Upstate vs. Georgia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network X
South Carolina Upstate vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans score an average of 58.1 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 60.5 the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents.
- South Carolina Upstate has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 60.5 points.
- Georgia Tech's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 58.1 points.
- The Yellow Jackets put up 72.9 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 66.4 the Spartans give up.
- When Georgia Tech scores more than 66.4 points, it is 6-1.
- South Carolina Upstate is 5-4 when giving up fewer than 72.9 points.
- This season the Yellow Jackets are shooting 44.4% from the field, 3.8% higher than the Spartans give up.
- The Spartans' 40.0 shooting percentage from the field is 3.5 higher than the Yellow Jackets have conceded.
South Carolina Upstate Leaders
- Trinity Johnson: 8.0 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 25.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Isabell West: 10.6 PTS, 60.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
- AC Markham: 5.8 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
- Rebekah Gordon: 9.8 PTS, 45.0 FG%
- Jeni Levine: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
South Carolina Upstate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|W 73-64
|Ramsey Center
|12/9/2023
|Furman
|W 61-58
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/18/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 56-53
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|UNC Asheville
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Winthrop
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
