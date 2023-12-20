Player prop bet options for Tyrese Haliburton and others are available when the Indiana Pacers host the Charlotte Hornets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Hornets vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +104) 7.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Terry Rozier's 23.1 points per game average is 0.4 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 3.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).

Rozier has averaged 7.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).

Rozier's 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -156) 12.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -159)

The 24.8 points Haliburton has scored per game this season is 0.3 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (24.5).

He has collected 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).

Haliburton's season-long assist average -- 11.8 per game -- is 0.7 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (12.5).

Haliburton has hit 3.6 three pointers per game, 1.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +104) 7.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Wednesday's over/under for Myles Turner is 16.5. That's the same as his scoring average.

He collects 7.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

