The Indiana Pacers (13-12) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (7-18) on December 20, 2023. The Hornets have lost five games in a row.

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Pacers Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (51.1%).

This season, Charlotte has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 51.1% from the field.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 23rd.

The Hornets' 111 points per game are 16 fewer points than the 127 the Pacers give up.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets put up 110.1 points per game, 2.0 less than on the road (112.1). On defense they give up 120.2 points per game at home, 1.2 less than on the road (121.4).

At home the Hornets are averaging 25.1 assists per game, 0.2 more than on the road (24.9).

Hornets Injuries