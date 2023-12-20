The Charlotte Hornets (7-18) will try to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (13-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Pacers have lost four games in a row. The over/under for the matchup is 248.5.

Hornets vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -9.5 248.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has played three games this season that have had more than 248.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Charlotte's contests this season is 231.7, 16.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Charlotte has put together a 10-15-0 record against the spread.

The Hornets have been victorious in six, or 27.3%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Charlotte has not won as an underdog of +350 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 22.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hornets vs Pacers Additional Info

Hornets vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 248.5 % of Games Over 248.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 17 68% 127.4 238.4 127 247.7 241.7 Hornets 3 12% 111 238.4 120.7 247.7 228.7

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has gone 2-8 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Hornets have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.

This season, Charlotte is 6-8-0 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). On the road, it is 4-7-0 ATS (.364).

The Hornets score an average of 111 points per game, 16 fewer points than the 127 the Pacers give up to opponents.

Hornets vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Hornets and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 10-15 3-4 14-11 Pacers 13-12 1-1 20-5

Hornets vs. Pacers Point Insights

Hornets Pacers 111 Points Scored (PG) 127.4 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-7 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-7 120.7 Points Allowed (PG) 127 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 9-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 6-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

