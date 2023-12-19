Tuesday's game that pits the Tennessee Volunteers (5-5) against the Wofford Terriers (7-4) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-62 in favor of Tennessee, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 19.

The Terriers won their most recent game 71-70 against Virginia on Saturday.

Wofford vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Wofford vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 78, Wofford 62

Other SoCon Predictions

Wofford Schedule Analysis

The Terriers' signature win this season came in a 71-70 victory on December 16 against the Virginia Cavaliers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 75) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Terriers are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

Wofford 2023-24 Best Wins

71-70 on the road over Virginia (No. 75) on December 16

63-54 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 274) on November 29

82-52 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 343) on November 14

74-49 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 353) on November 11

Wofford Leaders

Rachael Rose: 20.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 49.4 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

20.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 49.4 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Evangelia Paulk: 8.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 32.4 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)

8.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 32.4 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28) Maddie Heiss: 14.6 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (26-for-73)

14.6 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (26-for-73) Annabelle Schultz: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (17-for-70)

6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (17-for-70) Indiya Clarke: 7.3 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Wofford Performance Insights

The Terriers outscore opponents by 8.6 points per game (posting 67.2 points per game, 167th in college basketball, and giving up 58.6 per contest, 79th in college basketball) and have a +94 scoring differential.

In 2023-24 the Terriers are averaging 6.9 more points per game at home (69.7) than away (62.8).

Wofford is conceding fewer points at home (48.4 per game) than away (76.5).

