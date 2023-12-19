The South Carolina Gamecocks (9-1) are heavily favored (by 10.5 points) to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Winthrop Eagles (8-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 143.5.

South Carolina vs. Winthrop Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Carolina -10.5 143.5

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina's games have had a combined total of more than 143.5 points two times this season (over eight outings).

South Carolina has an average point total of 139.8 in its matchups this year, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-2-0 ATS this season.

This season, South Carolina has been listed as the favorite in six games and won them all.

The Gamecocks have entered three games this season favored by -650 or more, and won each of those games.

South Carolina has a 86.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

South Carolina vs. Winthrop Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina 2 25% 74.5 153.5 65.3 133.4 140.6 Winthrop 6 60% 79 153.5 68.1 133.4 148.8

Additional South Carolina Insights & Trends

The Gamecocks score 74.5 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 68.1 the Eagles give up.

South Carolina has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when putting up more than 68.1 points.

South Carolina vs. Winthrop Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina 6-2-0 1-2 3-5-0 Winthrop 3-7-0 0-2 4-6-0

South Carolina vs. Winthrop Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina Winthrop 7-8 Home Record 10-4 4-8 Away Record 4-11 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

