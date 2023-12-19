The Bowling Green Falcons (5-2) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

South Carolina vs. Bowling Green Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Lexi Fleming: 17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Paige Kohler: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Amy Velasco: 13.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Erika Porter: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Olivia Hill: 5.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Fleming: 17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kohler: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Velasco: 13.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Porter: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Hill: 5.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.