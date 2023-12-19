The Carolina Hurricanes, including Sebastian Aho, take the ice Tuesday versus the Vegas Golden Knights at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Aho in that upcoming Hurricanes-Golden Knights matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sebastian Aho vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho has averaged 17:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

In 10 of 28 games this season Aho has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Aho has a point in 18 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points eight times.

Aho has an assist in 12 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Aho hits the over on his points prop total is 63.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Aho going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Aho Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 80 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+29) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 28 Games 2 27 Points 0 12 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

