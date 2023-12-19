The Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-5) battle the Furman Paladins (5-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Timmons Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. Furman Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. Furman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Presbyterian vs. Furman Betting Trends

Presbyterian has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

The Blue Hose have covered the spread when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Furman has won just two games against the spread this season.

In the Paladins' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

