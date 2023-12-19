Tuesday's game features the Furman Paladins (5-6) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-5) clashing at Timmons Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 86-74 win for heavily favored Furman according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

The game has no set line.

Presbyterian vs. Furman Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Greenville, South Carolina

Venue: Timmons Arena

Presbyterian vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 86, Presbyterian 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Presbyterian vs. Furman

Computer Predicted Spread: Furman (-12.4)

Furman (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 159.6

Furman's record against the spread so far this season is 2-6-0, while Presbyterian's is 5-5-0. The Paladins have gone over the point total in seven games, while Blue Hose games have gone over six times.

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose have a +105 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 79.6 points per game, 81st in college basketball, and are giving up 70.8 per outing to rank 180th in college basketball.

The 34.6 rebounds per game Presbyterian accumulates rank 259th in the country. Their opponents pull down 33.8.

Presbyterian knocks down 7.0 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.0. It shoots 36.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.1%.

Presbyterian has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (148th in college basketball), 2.0 fewer than the 13.4 it forces (90th in college basketball).

