South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lancaster County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Lancaster County, South Carolina today, we've got the information here.
Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Andrew Jackson High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buford High School at Parkwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nation Ford High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
