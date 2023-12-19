Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. There are prop bets for Kotkaniemi available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

Kotkaniemi's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:04 per game on the ice, is -6.

Kotkaniemi has a goal in eight games this season through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kotkaniemi has a point in 11 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Kotkaniemi has an assist in six of 31 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kotkaniemi's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he goes over.

Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 80 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +29 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 31 Games 2 15 Points 0 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.