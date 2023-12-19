Sebastian Aho and Jack Eichel are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights play at PNC Arena on Tuesday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Aho is Carolina's top contributor with 27 points. He has 12 goals and 15 assists this season.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 17 1 0 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 15 1 0 1 3 at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 at Senators Dec. 12 2 1 3 3 at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 1

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Martin Necas is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) to the team.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 17 0 0 0 6 vs. Predators Dec. 15 1 1 2 2 at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 1 1 3 at Senators Dec. 12 1 0 1 2 at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Seth Jarvis has 22 total points for Carolina, with 10 goals and 12 assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 17 0 1 1 0 vs. Predators Dec. 15 0 1 1 0 at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 0 0 7 at Senators Dec. 12 1 0 1 3 at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Eichel is one of the top offensive options for Vegas with 36 points (1.1 per game), with 14 goals and 22 assists in 32 games (playing 20:29 per game).

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 17 1 1 2 4 vs. Sabres Dec. 15 1 0 1 8 vs. Flames Dec. 12 0 1 1 1 vs. Sharks Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 at Stars Dec. 9 0 1 1 4

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Mark Stone has collected 32 points this season, with 10 goals and 22 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 17 0 3 3 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Dec. 12 2 2 4 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 10 0 1 1 1 at Stars Dec. 9 1 1 2 1

