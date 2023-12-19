South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Horry County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Horry County, South Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Horry County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Socastee High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Marion, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.