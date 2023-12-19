The Furman Paladins (5-6) play the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Furman vs. Presbyterian matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Furman vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Furman vs. Presbyterian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Furman vs. Presbyterian Betting Trends

Furman has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this season.

The Paladins and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of eight times this season.

Presbyterian has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this year.

A total of six Blue Hose games this season have hit the over.

