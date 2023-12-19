South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfield County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Fairfield County, South Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Fairfield County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richard Winn Academy at Oconee Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Seneca, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
