Tuesday's game that pits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-6) versus the Citadel Bulldogs (6-5) at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 70-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Notre Dame, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM on December 19.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Citadel vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Citadel vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 70, Citadel 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Citadel vs. Notre Dame

Computer Predicted Spread: Notre Dame (-5.2)

Notre Dame (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 134.5

Notre Dame's record against the spread this season is 5-5-0, while Citadel's is 5-3-0. The Fighting Irish have a 3-7-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 3-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Citadel Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 71.2 points per game (266th in college basketball) while allowing 66.4 per contest (73rd in college basketball). They have a +53 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Citadel ranks 140th in the country at 37.6 rebounds per game. That's 4.7 more than the 32.9 its opponents average.

Citadel connects on 6.6 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 33.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.7%.

Citadel has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (77th in college basketball) while forcing 9.9 (328th in college basketball).

