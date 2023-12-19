Tuesday's game at TD Arena has the Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-3) matching up with the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-11) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 73-60 victory, as our model heavily favors Charleston (SC).

Their last time out, the Cougars lost 71-65 to Robert Morris on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Charleston (SC) vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston (SC) vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 73, South Carolina State 60

Other CAA Predictions

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

When the Cougars defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, who are ranked No. 256 in our computer rankings, on December 2 by a score of 84-83, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Charleston (SC) 2023-24 Best Wins

84-83 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 256) on December 2

69-58 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 266) on December 11

70-60 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 330) on November 17

90-78 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 351) on November 20

Charleston (SC) Leaders

Jenna Annecchiarico: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 AST, 2.9 STL, 32.4 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

16.3 PTS, 6.5 AST, 2.9 STL, 32.4 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Taryn Barbot: 13.1 PTS, 2.9 STL, 35.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

13.1 PTS, 2.9 STL, 35.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Jada Logan: 14.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 42.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

14.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 42.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Alexis Andrews: 13.6 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

13.6 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Anika McGarity: 9.3 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (9-for-51)

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 17.5 points per game with a +158 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.2 points per game (20th in college basketball) and allow 64.7 per contest (202nd in college basketball).

The Cougars are putting up 97.0 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 70.4 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Charleston (SC) is giving up 51.5 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 75.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.