Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Abbeville County, South Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Abbeville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dixie High School at Brashier Middle College High School