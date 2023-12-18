Monday's contest at G.B. Hodge Center has the UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-3) taking on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-6) at 11:00 AM (on December 18). Our computer prediction projects a win for UNC Greensboro by a score of 64-59, who is slightly favored by our model.

Last time out, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans won on Saturday 61-58 against Furman.

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 64, South Carolina Upstate 59

Other Big South Predictions

South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans defeated the North Florida Ospreys on November 25 by a score of 73-60.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most losses.

South Carolina Upstate 2023-24 Best Wins

73-60 over North Florida (No. 256) on November 25

61-58 at home over Furman (No. 275) on December 9

58-53 at home over South Carolina State (No. 342) on November 20

73-64 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 360) on December 5

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

Trinity Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 26.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

8.7 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 26.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Isabell West: 10.4 PTS, 60.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

10.4 PTS, 60.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Rebekah Gordon: 10.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%

10.5 PTS, 46.2 FG% AC Markham: 5.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)

5.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10) Jeni Levine: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans have a -97 scoring differential, falling short by 8.9 points per game. They're putting up 58.5 points per game to rank 296th in college basketball and are giving up 67.4 per contest to rank 241st in college basketball.

