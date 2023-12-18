The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-3) will face the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Players to Watch

Drew Pember: 16.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK

16.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK Nicholas McMullen: 9.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Josh Banks: 12.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Caleb Burgess: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Fletcher Abee: 13.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

Pember: 16.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK

16.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK McMullen: 9.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Banks: 12.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Burgess: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Abee: 13.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison

UNC Asheville Rank UNC Asheville AVG South Carolina State AVG South Carolina State Rank 12th 88.1 Points Scored 69.0 288th 212th 72.6 Points Allowed 81.7 346th 138th 34.3 Rebounds 34.1 144th 55th 11.0 Off. Rebounds 12.1 29th 40th 9.4 3pt Made 4.4 350th 10th 18.8 Assists 12.9 206th 127th 11.1 Turnovers 14.2 324th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.